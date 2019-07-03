Newsome, Raleigh lead Modesto to 2-0 win over San Jose

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh homered and had two hits, and Ljay Newsome allowed just five hits over six innings as the Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 2-0 on Wednesday.

Newsome struck out four and walked one.

Modesto scored its runs when Matt Sanders hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Raleigh hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Raymond Kerr (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while San Jose starter Sean Hjelle (2-4) took the loss in the California League game.

The Giants were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.