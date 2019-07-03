Madris’ homer leads Altoona to 6-4 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Bligh Madris hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Altoona Curve to a 6-4 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday.

The home run by Madris gave the Curve a 6-4 lead and capped a four-run inning for Altoona. Earlier in the inning, Altoona tied the game when Robbie Glendinning hit an RBI double.

Joel Cesar (2-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jordan Stephens (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

With the win, Altoona improved to 10-4 against Akron this season.