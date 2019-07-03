Wynkoop, Perez lead Hartford to 4-0 win over Bowie

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Jack Wynkoop tossed a four-hit shutout and Arvicent Perez singled three times, as the Hartford Yard Goats topped the Bowie Baysox 4-0 on Wednesday.

Starters Wynkoop and Michael Baumann both pitched gems in a classic pitchers' duel. Wynkoop (6-9) picked up the win after he struck out five. Baumann (0-1) went six innings, allowing one run and six hits to take the tough loss in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

In the bottom of the third, Hartford took the lead on a single by Perez that scored Vance Vizcaino. The Yard Goats then added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Mylz Jones hit an RBI double, while Colton Welker scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

The Baysox were held off the scoreboard for the 12th time this season, while the Yard Goats' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Bowie is 8-4 against Hartford this season.