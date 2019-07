DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Emilio Bonifacio and Jake Cronenworth hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning to give Durham Bulls a 3-2 win over Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.

Bonifacio homered and singled in the win.

Ricardo Pinto (5-3) got the win in relief while Jordan Guerrero (2-7) took the loss in the International League game.

Matt Skole doubled and singled three times for the Knights.