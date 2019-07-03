Silva, Lindow pitch Lakewood to 2-0 win over Delmarva

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Manuel Silva allowed just one hit over five innings, and Ethan Lindow was also effective on the mound, as the Lakewood BlueClaws shut down the Delmarva Shorebirds in a 2-0 win on Wednesday.

Silva (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out two and walked two.

Both runs for Lakewood came in the fifth inning when Jonathan Guzman hit an RBI single and then scored on an out.

Ryan Wilson (3-3) went six innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out 10 and walked two.

The Shorebirds were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the BlueClaws' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Delmarva is 11-3 against Lakewood this season.