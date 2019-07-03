Wainwright, Cardinals to face Leake, Mariners

St. Louis Cardinals (41-42, third in the NL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (38-51, fifth in the NL West)

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (5-7, 4.36 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Mariners: Mike Leake (7-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Mariners are 18-25 in home games. Seattle has hit 152 home runs this season, second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with 20, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 17-24 on the road. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.17. Dakota Hudson leads the team with a 3.40 earned run average. The Mariners won the last meeting 5-4. Austin Adams earned his first victory and Omar Narvaez went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Giovanny Gallegos took his first loss for St. Louis.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

TOP PERFORMERS: Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 37 extra base hits and is batting .279. J.P. Crawford has 16 hits and is batting .372 over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 81 hits and has 36 RBIs. Jose Martinez has 12 hits and is batting .293 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.28 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 10-day IL (right torn ucl), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-day IL (back).