Labour hits two homers as Salem-Keizer beats Spokane 9-3

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) -- Franklin Labour hit a pair of homers, leading the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes to a 9-3 win over the Spokane Indians on Tuesday.

Jeff Houghtby and Tyler Flores also homered for the Volcanoes.

Labour hit a two-run shot in the first inning off Florencio Serrano and then hit a solo homer in the seventh off Triston Polley.

Salem-Keizer right-hander Jesus Ozoria (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Serrano (0-2) took the loss in the Northwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and eight hits over three innings.