Longo leads Akron to 7-2 win over Altoona

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Mitch Longo homered and had three hits, driving in two as the Akron RubberDucks defeated the Altoona Curve 7-2 on Tuesday.

Trailing 1-0, the RubberDucks took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. The RubberDucks sent 10 men to the plate as Nellie Rodriguez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Connor Marabell en route to the four-run lead.

The RubberDucks later tacked on a run in both the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Ernie Clement hit an RBI triple, while Longo hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Akron right-hander Jake Paulson (6-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Domingo Robles (2-2) took the loss in the Eastern League game after allowing five runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.

Jason Delay reached base three times for the Curve. Jared Oliva singled three times, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Altoona is 9-4 against Akron this season.