Moyers leads West Virginia to 1-0 win over Hickory

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) -- Steven Moyers struck out 10 over 8 1/3 innings, leading the West Virginia Power over the Hickory Crawdads in a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Moyers (7-4) allowed four hits while walking two to pick up the win.

The game's only run was scored in the bottom of the third inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Jake Anchia advanced on singles by Anchia and Mike Salvatore, and then scored on a ground out by Charlie McConnell.

Tyree Thompson (3-4) went seven innings, allowing one run and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked one.

The Crawdads were held scoreless for the sixth time this season, while the Power's staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.