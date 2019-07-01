Richan leads Myrtle Beach to 4-1 win over Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Paul Richan struck out nine hitters over seven innings, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans over the Carolina Mudcats in a 4-1 win on Monday.

Richan (8-3) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing one run and four hits.

Down 1-0 in the second, Carolina tied it up when Trever Morrison hit an RBI double, bringing home Eddie Silva.

Myrtle Beach answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring two runs to take the lead. Kevonte Mitchell scored on an error en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the fifth when Grant Fennell hit an RBI single, scoring Miguel Amaya.

Aaron Ashby (1-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and two hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out two and walked five.

Despite the loss, Carolina is 5-2 against Myrtle Beach this season.