Marinez’s double leads DSL Royals2 to 13-4 win over DSL Mariners

, (AP) -- Neyfi Marinez hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL Royals2 to a 13-4 win over the DSL Mariners on Monday. The DSL Royals2 swept the short two-game series with the win.

The double by Marinez scored Edgar Martinez to give the DSL Royals2 a 3-1 lead.

The DSL Royals2 later added a run in the sixth and nine in the eighth to finish off the blowout.

Richi Vasquez (1-1) got the win in relief while Elbis Afanador (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

In the losing effort, the DSL Mariners recorded a season-high five doubles. Jose Caguana doubled and singled twice for the DSL Mariners.

DSL Royals2 improved to 5-1 against DSL Mariners this season.