Orimoloye’s single leads Dunedin to 11-9 win over Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Demi Orimoloye hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to an 11-9 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Sunday. The Blue Jays swept the three-game series with the win.

The single by Orimoloye, part of a four-run inning, gave the Blue Jays an 8-7 lead before Kacy Clemens hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run in the seventh when Chavez Young scored on an error.

Daytona saw its comeback attempt come up short after Andy Sugilio hit an RBI single and Dylan Harris scored on a forceout in the eighth to cut the Dunedin lead to 11-9.

Starter Maximo Castillo (4-5) got the win while Aneurys Zabala (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Florida State League game.

Hendrik Clementina homered twice and singled, driving home six runs and scoring a couple for the Tortugas. Alejo Lopez reached base four times.