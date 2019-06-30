Peroni, Bautista lift Auburn over State College 7-2

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Anthony Peroni doubled and singled as the Auburn Doubledays topped the State College Spikes 7-2 on Sunday.

Rafael Bautista singled three times with two runs for Auburn.

Auburn went up 4-0 in the fourth after Jake Alu hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Bautista.

After State College scored a run in the fourth, the Spikes cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Matt Duce hit an RBI single, scoring Carlos Soto.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Doubledays later added a run in the eighth and two in the ninth. In the eighth, Jose Sanchez hit an RBI single, while Jake Randa hit a two-run triple in the ninth.

Adrian Martinez (1-0) got the win in relief while State College starter Scott Politz (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Donivan Williams doubled and singled for the Spikes.