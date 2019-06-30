Patten hits walk-off single, West Virginia beats Williamsport 3-2

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Nick Patten hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the West Virginia Black Bears beat the Williamsport Crosscutters 3-2 on Sunday.

William Matthiessen scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on a single by Ryan Haug and then went to third on an error.

The single by Patten capped an improbable comeback for the Black Bears, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Haug hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

Garrett Leonard (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Anton Kuznetsov (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.