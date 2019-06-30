Sensley’s double leads Tampa to 2-1 win over Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Steven Sensley hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 2-1 win over the Florida Fire Frogs on Sunday.

The double by Sensley scored Estevan Florial and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the fourth, Florida took the lead on a single by Jefrey Ramos that scored Riley Delgado.

Matt Wivinis (2-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Florida starter Philip Pfeifer (1-6) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Tampa improved to 10-2 against Florida this season.