Dingcong’s homer leads AZL Athletics Gold to 6-3 win over AZL Royals

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Gio Dingcong hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 6-3 win over the AZL Royals on Sunday.

The home run by Dingcong came in the midst of a five-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, AZL Athletics Gold took the lead when Yhoelnys Gonzalez hit an RBI single and then added to it when Shane Selman hit a sacrifice fly.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the sixth when Dingcong hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Matt Cross.

Robin Vazquez (1-0) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Royals starter Heribert Garcia (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.