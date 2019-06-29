Sports
Dungan, Emodi lift Idaho Falls over Great Falls 8-2
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Clay Dungan homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Idaho Falls Chukars topped the Great Falls Voyagers 8-2 on Saturday.
Michael Emodi homered and singled for Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Dungan.
The Chukars later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.
Idaho Falls right-hander Stephen Ridings (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jason Morgan (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over four innings.
Luis Curbelo homered and singled for the Voyagers.
