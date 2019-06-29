Bermudez’s run leads Rome to 7-6 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Jose Bermudez and Justin Dean scored on an error in the fourth inning to help the Rome Braves secure a 7-6 victory over the Greenville Drive on Saturday.

The error capped a three-run inning and gave the Braves a 5-4 lead after Bermudez hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Braves later tacked on two runs in the fifth when Ricardo Rodriguez hit an RBI single and then scored on a triple by Jeremy Fernandez to secure the victory.

Greenville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Tyler Dearden scored on a double play in the fifth inning and Kole Cottam scored on a groundout in the seventh to cut the Rome lead to 7-6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jake Higginbotham (3-2) got the win in relief while Greenville starter Brayan Bello (3-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Dylan Hardy homered and singled, driving in four runs for the Drive. Devlin Granberg reached base four times.

With the win, Rome improved to 9-4 against Greenville this season.