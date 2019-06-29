Cards place Ozuna on injured list, recall O’Neill, Thomas

The St. Louis Cardinals have placed outfielder Marcell Ozuna on the injured list with a fractured finger on his right hand.

Ozuna was injured Friday night when he dived back into the bag as he was being picked off.

Manager Mike Schildt said Ozuna will travel back to St. Louis on Sunday. Schildt said the team believes surgery won't be required.

Ozuna was hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

"We're going to miss him but we're going to have other opportunities for guys to step up," Schildt said Saturday before the Cardinals played the San Diego Padres.

The Cardinals also placed right-hander John Brebbia on the paternity list and recalled outfielders Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas from Triple-A Memphis.