Carrasco’s double leads Wilmington to 7-2 win over Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- Dennicher Carrasco hit a bases-clearing double in the third inning, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks to a 7-2 win over the Frederick Keys on Saturday.

The double by Carrasco scored MJ Melendez, Rudy Martin, and Blake Perkins to give the Blue Rocks a 4-1 lead.

The Blue Rocks later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Carrasco hit a solo home run, while Nick Pratto hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Wilmington left-hander Rito Lugo (2-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Blaine Knight (0-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed four runs on just three hits over five innings.

With the win, Wilmington improved to 10-5 against Frederick this season.