Cabrera scores winning run, DSL Mets1 beats DSL Angels 8-7 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Jan Cabrera scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Mets1 topped the DSL Angels 8-7 on Saturday.

Cabrera scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a balk.

The DSL Mets1 scored two runs in the eighth before DSL Angels answered in the next half-inning when Darimel Mora scored on a wild pitch and Darwin Moreno scored on a single to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Jose Valerio (3-0) picked up the win after he walked two while allowing two runs and one hit over one inning. Samuel Perez (1-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Dominican Summer League game.

Natanael Santana singled twice, also stealing two bases for the DSL Angels.