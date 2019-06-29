Martinez’s homer leads GCL Blue Jays to 10-5 win over GCL Yankees East

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Orelvis Martinez hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the GCL Blue Jays to a 10-5 win over the GCL Yankees East on Saturday.

The home run by Martinez scored Geyber Jimenez to give the GCL Blue Jays a 3-2 lead.

The GCL Yankees East tied the game in the seventh inning when Raymundo Moreno scored on a groundout.

The GCL Blue Jays took the lead for good in the eighth when Jesus Hernandez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Rainer Nunez.

Wilgenis Alvarado (1-0) got the win in relief while Zach Kohn (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.