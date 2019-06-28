Perez’s sac fly leads Visalia to 5-3 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Jorge Perez drove in Joe Gillette with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, leading the Visalia Rawhide to a 5-3 win over the Modesto Nuts on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Perez capped a two-run inning and gave the Rawhide a 4-3 lead after Gillette hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

The Rawhide tacked on another run in the fifth when Camden Duzenack hit a sacrifice fly, scoring L.T. Tolbert.

Visalia right-hander Justin Vernia (3-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Ljay Newsome (5-5) took the loss in the California League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over four innings.

With the win, Visalia improved to 15-7 against Modesto this season.