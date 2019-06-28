Coats, Solak and Smolinski lead Durham in win

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Jason Coats had four hits, while Nick Solak and Jake Smolinski recorded three apiece as the Durham Bulls topped the Toledo Mud Hens 9-8 on Friday.

Coats homered and singled three times, driving home two runs. Solak doubled and singled twice.

Down 2-0 in the third, Durham grabbed the lead when it put up five runs, including a solo home run by Coats.

Trailing 9-6, the Mud Hens cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Jordy Mercer hit a two-run single.

Luis Santos (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Toledo starter Tyler Alexander (2-9) took the loss in the International League game.

Several Mud Hens chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Stranding 12 men on base, the Mud Hens did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

With the win, Durham remains undefeated (4-0) against Toledo this season.