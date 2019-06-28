New York Red Bulls beat Chicago Fire 3-1

Romero "Kaku" Gamarra, Brian White and Daniel Royer scored to help the New York Red Bulls beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Friday night.

New York (8-6-3) won for the seventh time in its last 10 games, moving into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Chicago (4-7-7) is winless in its last six games.

Kaku opened the scoring in the eighth minute by capitalizing on goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm's heavy touch on a back pass. Kaku has three goals this season, all in the last four games.

White made it 2-0 in the 59th minute, sliding home a give-and-go with Daniel Royer. In stoppage time, Royer capped the scoring with an easy redirection on a counter attack.

Nemanja Nikolic pulled Chicago to 2-1 in the 81st by one-touching a rebound off the post. The Fire won the first meeting this year, a 1-0 victory on an own goal three minutes after halftime.

RAPIDS 1, LOS ANGELES FC 0

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Danny Wilson scored early in the second half and Colorado handed Los Angeles its second loss of the season.

Colorado (5-9-4) extended its undefeated streak to seven matches. Los Angeles (11-2-4) had its undefeated run halted at eight games.

Wilson headed in a corner kick by Jack Price in the 49th minute. Colorado nearly made it 2-0 in the 84th, but Lee Nguyen cleared it off the line.

Los Angeles' Carlos Vela, the league leader with 16 goals, had his five-game scoring streak halted. LAFC hadn't played since June 1, due to the Gold Cup.