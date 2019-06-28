Bohm hits walk-off single in 10th, Reading beats Portland 5-4

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Alec Bohm hit a walk-off two-run single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Reading Fightin Phils defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 5-4 on Friday.

The Sea Dogs took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th when Jarren Duran scored on a fielder's choice.

Reliever Aaron Brown (3-4) picked up the win after he struck out one while allowing one run over one inning. Jake Cosart (1-1) allowed two runs and got one out in the Eastern League game.

Mickey Moniak doubled and singled in the win.

Tate Matheny homered and singled for the Sea Dogs.

With the win, Reading improved to 12-4 against Portland this season.