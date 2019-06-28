Gutierrez, Fargas carry Richmond to 3-2 win over Hartford

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Johneshwy Fargas had four hits and two RBI, and Alfred Gutierrez allowed just two hits over six innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 3-2 on Friday.

Gutierrez (5-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked three while allowing one run.

Hartford started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Tyler Nevin advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Bret Boswell.

After tying the game in the third, the Flying Squirrels took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth inning. Fargas hit an RBI double and then scored on an out en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Yard Goats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Mylz Jones hit an RBI single, scoring Colton Welker in the ninth inning to cut the Richmond lead to 3-2.

Jack Wynkoop (5-9) went seven innings, allowing three runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked one.