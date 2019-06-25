Ramirez, Urbaez spur AZL Brewers Blue to 12-0 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Jackie Urbaez had two hits and scored four runs, and Alexis Ramirez allowed just two hits over five innings as the AZL Brewers Blue defeated the AZL Indians Red 12-0 on Wednesday.

Ramirez (1-1) struck out seven and walked three to pick up the win.

AZL Brewers Blue scored in six different innings in the victory, including the eighth, when it put up three runs, including a single by Luis Silva that scored Cam Devanney.

Juan Zapata (0-1) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

AZL Brewers Blue took advantage of some erratic AZL Indians Red pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

The AZL Indians Red were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the AZL Brewers Blue's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.