Vranesh, McWilliams lead Ogden to 11-10 win over Rocky Mountain

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -- Joe Vranesh hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, and Sam McWilliams homered and had three hits as the Ogden Raptors beat the Rocky Mountain Vibes 11-10 on Tuesday.

The single by Vranesh capped a two-run inning and gave the Raptors an 11-10 lead after McWilliams hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Andy Pages and Vranesh hit solo home runs to help give the Raptors a 9-1 lead. The Vibes came back to take a 10-9 lead in the sixth inning when they scored nine runs, including a bases-clearing double by Antonio Pinero.

Edward Cuello (1-0) got the win in relief while Jose Alberro (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Vibes, Pinero doubled and singled twice, driving home three runs. Ernesto Martinez doubled and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.