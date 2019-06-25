Orr, Dinicola lift Batavia over West Virginia 7-3

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- J.D. Orr singled three times, scoring two runs as the Batavia Muckdogs defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 7-3 on Tuesday.

Harrison Dinicola doubled and singled twice with two runs for Batavia.

Batavia started the scoring in the first inning when Troy Johnston hit an RBI single and Milton Smith II scored on a double play.

After Batavia added three runs, the Black Bears cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Jared Triolo hit a sacrifice fly and Brett Kinneman stole home.

The Muckdogs later tacked on two runs in the sixth when Dinicola scored on an error and Dalvy Rosario scored on a groundout to secure the victory.

Batavia starter Edgar Martinez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Will Kobos (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing four runs and six hits over four innings.