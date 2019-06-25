Davies scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (35-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-36, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Marco Gonzales (8-6, 4.38 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Brewers: Zach Davies (7-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Seattle will meet at Miller Park Tuesday.

The Brewers are 24-15 in home games. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the club with an OBP of .413.

The Mariners are 18-22 on the road. Seattle has hit 144 home runs this season, second in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 18, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 47 extra base hits and is batting .342. Lorenzo Cain has 10 hits and is batting .303 over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .503. Mallex Smith is 12-for-43 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .233 batting average, 6.04 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).