Tampa Bay opens 3-game series at Minnesota

Tampa Bay Rays (45-33, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-27, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Blake Snell (4-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Twins: Kyle Gibson (7-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hits the road to begin a three game series against Minnesota.

The Twins are 24-13 on their home turf. The Minnesota pitching staff owns a team ERA of 3.97, Jake Odorizzi leads the staff with a mark of 2.58.

The Rays are 25-15 on the road. Tampa Bay has a team on-base percentage of .329, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .400. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 20 home runs and is batting .269. Max Kepler is 14-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 33 extra base hits and has 46 RBIs. Pham has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .244 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Twins Injuries: Adalberto Mejia: 60-day IL (calf), Jose Berrios: day-to-day (blister), Byron Buxton: 10-day IL (wrist), Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (ankle), Marwin Gonzalez: 10-day IL (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 10-day IL (abdominal).

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Yandy Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).