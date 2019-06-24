Way’s triple leads Mobile to 6-5 win over Jackson

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Bo Way hit a run-scoring triple in the eighth inning, leading the Mobile BayBears to a 6-5 win over the Jackson Generals on Monday.

Brandon Sandoval scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs.

Ryan Clark (1-0) got the win in relief while Cameron Gann (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Generals left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Ramon Hernandez homered and singled for the Generals.

Despite the loss, Jackson is 7-3 against Mobile this season.