SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ali Castillo hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 4-3 win over the Syracuse Mets on Monday.

The double by Castillo scored Austin Listi and Deivy Grullon and was the game's last scoring play.

Jose Taveras (1-0) got the win in relief while Tyler Bashlor (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.