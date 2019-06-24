Santiago leads DSL Blue Jays to 10-3 win over DSL Reds

, (AP) -- Glenn Santiago had three hits and scored three runs, as the DSL Blue Jays exploded for a season-high in runs in a 10-3 win over the DSL Reds on Monday.

Down 1-0, the DSL Blue Jays took the lead for good with six runs in the first inning. Adrian Montero hit a bases-clearing double en route to the five-run lead.

The DSL Blue Jays later added three runs in the second and one in the sixth to finish off the blowout.

DSL Blue Jays left-hander Soenni Martinez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Dannysmel Tavarez (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing nine runs and five hits over one inning.