Toronto Blue Jays to visit the New York Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (29-49, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (49-28, first in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (3-9, 5.49 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Yankees: CC Sabathia (4-4, 4.14 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Yankees are 22-7 against AL East teams. New York has slugged .454, good for fourth in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the team with a .634 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 16-24 on the road. The Toronto offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. Eric Sogard leads the team with a average of .305. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 93 hits and is batting .322. Sanchez has 10 hits and is batting .345 over the last 10 games for New York.

Freddy Galvis leads the Blue Jays with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .441. Sogard has 16 hits and is batting .390 over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .244 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Domingo German: 10-day IL (hip), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Kendrys Morales: 10-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Blue Jays Injuries: Jacob Waguespack: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Tepera: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Shoemaker: 60-day IL (knee), Elvis Luciano: 60-day IL (elbow), Edwin Jackson: 10-day IL (back), Clay Buchholz: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee), Justin Smoak: 10-day IL (hamstring).