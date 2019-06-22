Pena’s sac fly leads Sacramento to 4-3 win over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Francisco Pena drove in Levi Michael with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, leading the Sacramento River Cats to a 4-3 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Saturday.

Michael scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch to lead off the inning, advanced to second on a walk by Mike Gerber and then went to third on an out.

Aramis Garcia hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the River Cats a 1-0 lead. The Aviators came back to take the lead in the second inning when Corban Joseph and Dustin Fowler hit RBI singles.

Sacramento tied the game 3-3 in the eighth when Ryan Howard hit an RBI single, scoring Garcia.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Tri-City Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ray Black (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Norge Ruiz (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Joseph doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Aviators.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 10-4 against Sacramento this season.