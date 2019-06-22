Marmolejos’ homer leads Fresno to 13-12 win over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jose Marmolejos hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Fresno Grizzlies to a 13-12 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday.

The home run by Marmolejos scored Carter Kieboom and Yadiel Hernandez to give the Grizzlies a 6-5 lead.

With the score tied 6-6 in the fifth, the Grizzlies took the lead for good when Kieboom scored on an error.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Matt Thaiss hit a two-run double in the ninth inning to help cut the Fresno lead to 13-12.

Bryan Bonnell (1-0) got the win in relief while Salt Lake starter Patrick Sandoval (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

The Bees left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Thaiss doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs for the Bees. Jared Walsh homered and singled.