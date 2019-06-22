Biondic, Wren carry Greenville to 5-3 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Jordan Wren had four hits, and Kevin Biondic allowed just three hits over six innings as the Greenville Drive defeated the Lexington Legends 5-3 on Saturday.

Biondic (2-0) allowed three runs while striking out three and walking two to pick up the win.

Greenville went up 3-0 in the third after Dylan Hardy and Everlouis Lozada scored on an error.

After the teams traded runs, the Legends cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Jeison Guzman and Chase Vallot scored on an error.

The Drive tacked on another run in the eighth when Tyler Dearden hit a solo home run.

Yohanse Morel (0-1) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked two.