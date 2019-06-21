Canario has 3 RBI, leads AZL Giants Orange to 17-5 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Alexander Canario, Marco Luciano and Andrew Caraballo each drove home three runs, as the AZL Giants Orange beat the AZL Cubs 2 17-5 on Saturday.

Canario homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair. Luciano homered and singled three times, scoring three runs while also driving in three.

AZL Giants Orange took the lead in the first when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Canario.

After AZL Giants Orange added a run in the third on a home run by Luciano, the AZL Cubs 2 cut into the deficit in the third inning when Bryce Windham scored on a groundout.

AZL Giants Orange later scored in three additional innings, including a seven-run sixth, when Canario hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Jorge Labrador (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 2 starter Chi-Feng Lee (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Windham doubled three times, driving home two runs for the AZL Cubs 2.