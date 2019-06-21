Rooker’s homer leads Rochester to 9-8 win over Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Brent Rooker hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Rochester Red Wings to a 9-8 win over the Toledo Mud Hens in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Rooker started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 7-7. Later in the inning, Rochester took the lead when Jaylin Davis hit an RBI single and then added to it when Brian Schales hit a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the sixth, Toledo cut into the lead on a forceout that scored Daniel Pinero.

DJ Baxendale (3-4) got the win in relief while Zac Reininger (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Mud Hens, Victor Reyes doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

The teams split the doubleheader after Toledo won the first game 1-0.