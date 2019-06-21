Palmer’s homer leads Kingsport to 7-2 win over Elizabethton

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Jaylen Palmer hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to a 7-2 win over the Elizabethton Twins on Friday.

The home run by Palmer scored Sebastian Espino to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

Gregory Guerrero homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple for Kingsport.

Jefferson Escorcha (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Elizabethton starter Andriu Marin (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

In the losing effort, Elizabethton got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits.