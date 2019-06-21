O’Brien carries Montgomery to 7-0 win over Tennessee

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Riley O'Brien tossed a six-hit shutout, leading the Montgomery Biscuits to a 7-0 win over the Tennessee Smokies in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday.

O'Brien (4-4) struck out one to get the win.

In the top of the first, Montgomery took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Miles Mastrobuoni. The Biscuits then added four runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Robbie Tenerowicz and Jesus Sanchez drove in one run each, while Brett Sullivan and David Rodriguez both drove in a run in the fifth.

Justin Steele (0-6) went three innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out two in the Southern League game.

For the Smokies, Vimael Machin singled three times. Tennessee was held off the scoreboard for the sixth time this season, while the Montgomery staff recorded its 11th shutout of the year.

With the win, Montgomery improved to 5-1 against Tennessee this season.