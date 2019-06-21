Zimbabwe players threatening to boycott African Cup opener

Zimbabwe players are threatening to boycott the opening game of the African Cup of Nations against host Egypt because they haven't been paid.

Zimbabwe players and a team official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation said a meeting with federation officials at the team hotel on Thursday failed to resolve the standoff.

Zimbabwe is due to open Africa's top tournament against Egypt on Friday in Cairo.

The players refused to train on the eve of the game and are demanding to be paid their allowances for the African Cup, along with allowances and match fees still owed to them from a tournament last month.

A strike would cause more embarrassment for African soccer after FIFA announced Thursday it was taking steps to clean up the continent's governing body, which is plagued by allegations of corruption against its president.