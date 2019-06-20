Marrero, Santana lift AZL Reds over AZL Indians Blue 9-5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Wendell Marrero doubled and singled three times, scoring three runs while driving in two as the AZL Reds defeated the AZL Indians Blue 9-5 on Friday.

Debby Santana tripled and doubled with an RBI and a run for AZL Reds.

AZL Reds scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the seventh, when Santana hit an RBI double and Aiverson Palacios drew a bases-loaded walk.

AZL Reds starter Maiker Manuel (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Daritzon Feliz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings.