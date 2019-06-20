Camarillo’s single leads AZL Royals to 8-4 win over AZL Indians Red

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Gary Camarillo hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Royals to an 8-4 win over the AZL Indians Red on Friday.

The single by Camarillo started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the AZL Royals a 5-4 lead. Later in the inning, Jimmy Govern hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Edickson Soto.

Soto homered and singled, driving in four runs for AZL Royals.

Emilio Marquez (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alec Wisely (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.