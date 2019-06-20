Sports
Ruiz’s double leads Billings to 2-0 win over Great Falls
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Victor Ruiz hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 2-0 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Mustangs.
The double by Ruiz scored Quincy McAfee and was the game's last scoring play.
Omar Conoropo (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Great Falls starter Carter Love (1-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
The Voyagers were held scoreless for the second time this season, while the Mustangs' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.
