Lantigua’s single leads Delmarva over Greensboro in 10 innings

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Edison Lantigua hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Delmarva Shorebirds to a 12-11 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday.

Nick Horvath scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

The Shorebirds tied the game 11-11 in the ninth when Cody Roberts hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Cadyn Grenier.

Reliever Jhon Peluffo (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out two to get the win. Braeden Ogle (1-2) went one inning, allowing one run and one hit in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Grasshoppers, Jack Herman homered and singled, scoring two runs.