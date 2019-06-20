Rhinesmith’s homer leads Hagerstown to 3-1 win over Rome

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Jacob Rhinesmith hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Hagerstown Suns to a 3-1 win over the Rome Braves on Thursday. With the victory, the Suns snapped a five-game losing streak.

The home run by Rhinesmith capped a three-run inning and gave the Suns a 3-1 lead after Kyle Marinconz scored on an error earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Rome grabbed the lead on a single by Griffin Benson that scored Greg Cullen.

Ryan Williamson (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Rome starter Jose Olague (5-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

With the win, Hagerstown improved to 4-1 against Rome this season.