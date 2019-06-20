Martin leads Kannapolis to 3-0 win over Augusta

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (AP) -- Davis Martin allowed just three hits over seven innings, leading the Kannapolis Intimidators over the Augusta GreenJackets in a 3-0 win on Thursday.

Martin (4-6) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

In the second inning, Kannapolis went up 1-0 early on a home run by Michael Hickman. The Intimidators scored again in the sixth when Lenyn Sosa hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Corey Zangari.

Gregory Santos (0-3) went five innings, allowing one run and two hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

The GreenJackets were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Intimidators' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.